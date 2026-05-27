I recently appeared on Stossel TV. I’m in the video for only a few seconds, starting at around 28 seconds:

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Wall Street Journal:

I have a new piece out in the Wall Street Journal about the psychology of joblessness.

The first major finding is that people’s mental health begins declining well before they actually lose their jobs. This might seem obvious. If you think you’re about to be fired, of course you’ll feel stressed. But the paper challenges this interpretation. The researchers did something clever. They looked not only at whether people lost their jobs, but also whether they expected to lose them. Survey participants were asked to estimate the probability that they would be fired within the next year. Those who expected to lose their jobs showed almost the same mental-health decline—both before and after the layoff—as people who didn’t expect it. Being mentally prepared didn’t provide much protection. The effects of job loss looked remarkably similar.

Read the whole thing here or here.

The Only Reading App I Use:

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Exclusive Offer for My Readers

Use this link → https://readwise.io/robkhenderson/ to try Readwise free for 60 days (double the length of the standard free trial).

I suspect, like me, you’ll wonder how you ever read without it.

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Although sex differences in most personality traits are modest, when considered together, the resulting multivariate differences are larger. One study found a multivariate effect size for the personality sex difference of 2.71 (an enormous difference). As the psychologist Paul Erwing put it, when it comes to personality profiles, men and women are virtually different species. (source: A Billion Years of Sex Differences by Steve Stewart-Williams).

2. Roughly 1 in 6 American adults, an estimated 44 million people, are now on antidepressants. In young adults, those numbers are even higher. Thirty percent of college students take psychiatric medication, up from 9% in 2007. (source).

3. Who are the most physically aggressive human beings? Tremblay’s (2000) research provided a surprising answer: small children. 25% of two-year-olds’ social interactions involved some degree of physical aggression, such as pushing or hitting another child. (source: Concise Introduction to Social Psychology by Roy Baumeister).

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

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