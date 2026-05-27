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Gretchen Crumpacker's avatar
Gretchen Crumpacker
15h

The psych effects of sustained job loss don’t surprise me at all. Part of the purpose a job serves in one’s life is to be an anchor, the reason you get up in the morning whether you want to or not. Now that I’m retired from paid work, I use weekday morning Mass as my anchor habit. I find I’m happier and more productive, both in my household duties and in the avocations and hobbies that fill my post-work life, if I have a place to be every morning that means something to me. I knew a guy who got up and went to a morning AA meeting every weekday when unemployed. I wonder if a habit like that could stave off some of the job-loss depression? People think it will make them happy if they could just sleep late and have no obligations, but everyone I know who lives that way is chronically unhappy — even if they have the financial means to not need an actual job.

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