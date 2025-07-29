Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Christopher Renner
7h

On college as marriage market, there's something that I've long felt has broader social implications.

The average sex composition of an American university is 57:43 female to male - but there's another way to look at that number. At a minimum, 14% of the total population at the university consists of women who will not be able to find a monogamous, opposite sex partner within their natural dating pool (and the numbers are worse at many colleges). It's hard to imagine that not affecting their views on social justice, politics, etc.

