Here is my discussion with Jan Jekielek on the American Thought Leaders podcast, recorded earlier this year at the ARC conference in London.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

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From the archives:

Social Media Is Turning You Into an Informant

The Psychology of Morality:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Morality” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience that explore the origins of morality. The course examines the distinction between moral philosophy and moral psychology, showing how emotions and intuitions often guide our judgments more than rational principles. It also investigates frameworks such as Haidt’s moral foundations theory and Gray’s moral dyad theory. The series also covers dark personality traits and their relationship with moral behavior, and concludes by examining the relationship between morality and happiness, sex differences in moral judgment, and moral development across the lifespan.

Enroll here for immediate access.

Here’s the trailer:

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. The United States is the only nation in the world with colleges that use legacy status as a factor in admissions. The remaining vestiges of the practice at Oxford and Cambridge, for example, were swept away in the middle of the twentieth century. (source: Dream Hoarders by Richard Reeves).

2. Gay men tend to rack up many more sexual partners than straight men. On the other side, lesbians tend to have fewer partners than straight women, despite the fact that lesbians don’t have to worry about accidental pregnancies. (source: A Billion Years of Sex Differences by Steve Stewart-Williams).

3. In a study of groups that met regularly for several months, the people who scored highest on narcissism were at first the most popular people in the group. By the end of several months, they were the least popular. People who love themselves the most do not make the best friends. (source: Concise Introduction to Social Psychology by Roy Baumeister).

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

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