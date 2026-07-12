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Doug Martin's avatar
Doug Martin
7h

What a great coda.

"A country that cannot produce friendship will not produce much of anything else."

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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
4h

"Psychologists will not find this shocking. Humans are mimetic creatures. We calibrate our appetites, our outlooks, and our life plans by watching the people around us, as well as the people just above us. So it should not surprise us that the report finds a “celebrity effect” as well."

This explains much of what is wrong today as the grey men of Madison Ave have perfected the advertising influence psych ops that is exploited by the commie feminists that have moved into control of our institutions to create the social narratives that people are mimicking.

I told my wife when waiting to board our flight that I was telling myself that I hope the family with three young children making all that noise sat close enough to us where I could offer to lend their parents a hand entertaining them during the flight. I was doing this on purpose to counter the alternative dread thinking of the family sitting behind us where I would be irritated by the noise and the little feet kicking the back of the seat.

This is what we need... to train ourselves to love and enjoy the energy and chaos of young children. I am a grandparent now for the first time, and I think that has sparked my heart to go there again.

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