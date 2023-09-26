Share

Give a gift subscription

While frequency of sexual intercourse per week for women is best predicted by extraversion, for men the combined traits of extraversion, emotional stability, and low agreeableness best predict sexual frequency. This is just one of many interesting findings on personality differences between men and women.

Below are my highlights, notes, and reactions to the sixth installment of Jordan’s course on personality psychology titled “Men & Women: Personality Differences.”

Links for my notes on the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth lectures.

[In square brackets are thoughts/notes I jotted while listening]: