Three interesting findings:

1. Females’ immune systems respond more effectively than males’ to trauma, sepsis, and shock. One reason for this stronger immune response is that the X chromosome carries more immune-related genes than the Y chromosome — and females have two X chromosomes. (source).

2. Physical health and physical activity are positively associated with psychological health and mental acuity. This is especially clear as people age. Those who remain physically fit are more likely to maintain their intellectual fitness. (source).

3. The 6 kinds of risks children seek out (source: The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt):

Heights (e.g., tree climbing)

High speed (e.g., slides)

Dangerous tools (e.g., hammers)

Dangerous elements (e.g., fire)

Rough-and-tumble play

Disappearing (e.g., hiding)

