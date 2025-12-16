You can now catch my conversation with Sean Kim on the Growth Minds podcast. Fwiw, the thumbnail text is off — what I said on the podcast is that on the dating app Hinge, 10% of male users receive 60% of the likes.

Links for Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Three interesting findings:

1. Across ethnicities, affirmative action programs tend to primarily benefit already financially well-off members of the target groups. Similar patterns hold across gender lines: Affluent white women have perhaps benefited more than any other population. (source: We Have Never Been Woke by Musa al-Gharbi).

2. Erectile dysfunction is alarmingly high, increasing from 2-5% of young men in 1999 to 20-30% in the late 2010s. Heavy users can maintain an erection only by watching extreme pornography, and find sex with a real-life partner bland and uninteresting. (source).

3. Conspiracy theories that U.S. liberals and conservatives are equally likely to believe (source):

Dangers around GMOs are hidden from public

A secret group or organization intentionally spreads cancer and AIDS

The largest banks in the U.S. manipulate the economy for their own financial gain

The official account of the Nazi Holocaust is a lie and the number of Jewish people killed has been exaggerated on purpose

The government adds fluoride to the water supply for sinister reasons

