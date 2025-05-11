Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Poul Eriksson
12h

Seems like some young people failing to see authority in the older generation anchor themselves in the virtual authority of ideology- with a vengeance.

Will Butler
12hEdited

Part of me wonders just how “new” this phenomenon is. I see endless books, podcasts, news appearances, etc, about how the younger generation is losing their mind and the older generation needs to reassert themselves to dampen their destabilizing influence.

While I agree with this, there has always been tension between older and younger generations in different times and different cultures. In some cases, revolutions happen because of this. I think the same dynamic is occurring now, just with different generations and different circumstances.

Although I don’t really believe in rigid “cycles of history”, this is one dynamic that I don’t see going anyway anytime soon. Tensions rise, things change, and what was once considered new and revolutionary becomes common. The older generation suddenly retaking their authority to spread wisdom and knowledge to a pew of attentive younger people would bring them back to reality. But in the long run, such a practice leads to stagnation. When you’re older, your thinking becomes static, your habits congeal, you grow risk averse and conservative, and you are more interested in keeping things the same.

The younger generation is mostly the opposite, and given how consistent this has been across time and culture, I increasingly see this as a biological necessity. It’s precisely because young people don’t know all that much that they are so eager to change things in their own image, as they have no other frame of reference or deep knowledge base to draw from. The presence of such people is terrible for a society that is mostly stable, but stability without change is stagnation. It’s under conditions of upset that change happens, for better AND for worse. We can then look back and see what went right, what went wrong, and what emerged contrary to our expectations. This gives us even more knowledge in the long run.

