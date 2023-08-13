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Doug Martin's avatar
Doug Martin
Aug 13, 2023

I enjoy your increasingly frequent references to the "equity-obsessed chattering class".

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Wendell Oman's avatar
Wendell Oman
Aug 13, 2023

Interesting read, as always, Rob. I’m curious about how theories survive. It seems like the ones that do are written by the best storytellers. Plausibility suggestions are the play of the day. They are like layers of stories told and retold into acceptable group think. Human psychological evolution seems very susceptible to imaginative myth making. All theories, of course, take a leap at some point where the missing evidence requires some measure of confabulation. So much of academia seems like that---groups of very imaginative storytellers striving to keep their myths alive. But I keep reading. I love stories true and otherwise.

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