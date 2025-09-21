Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry's avatar
Barry
1d

I believe that a contributing factor to the “victim” self-identification (and accompanying rage) was in how so many upper middle class parents “hovered over” and worshiped their children, protecting them from any anxiety or disappointments (hard parts of reality) that they could and fostering an internalized sense of entitlement (participation trophies!). When the “trophies” for existing quit being awarded, victims of such injustice (wokies love the term “justice”) identified the oppressors as the “fat cats” who had grabbed up all the trophies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dennis Gibb's avatar
Dennis Gibb
1d

Really excellent piece Rob. I am on staff at a small college and I see today's youth come in aimless and unfocused but they are on a prescribed path, and college is the next level up for them. What is interesting is that for all their knowledge of technology, social media they seem to lack a spirit to make things different. I came of age during the Vietnam war and its aftermath and I watched as those who couldn't adjust to society created their own worlds, people like the two Steves of Apple, of Nolan Bushnell, of Larry Ellison of Oracle, Gates and Allen and others. They came, saw a world they did not fit into well, and created a new one, that seems to be lacking in these younger generations. Instead they have been enculturated to believe that anger is the solution, we have lost something in the intergenerational transfer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rob Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture