From the archives:

The Hypocrisy of the New Upper Class

I’ve been using Readwise since April of 2021.

If you follow me on Instagram or Twitter/X, you’ll know I regularly share screenshots like this from books or articles I’ve read:

These screenshots come from my Readwise app.

Readwise aggregates your reading highlights from various sources like Kindle, Apple Books, Substack, Twitter, and so on. It stores your highlights in one place, making it easier to stay on top of your reading.

Each morning, it emails me 8 random excerpts from different books I’ve read. Since 2021, that daily message has been a quiet ritual for me: fragments from books I half‑forgot are resurfaced, like my own past self giving me a tap on the shoulder.

Moreover, when I’m thinking about a particular topic, a quick search pulls up not just my notes but every highlighted Kindle passage I’ve ever saved on the topic.

Three interesting findings:

1. South Korea has spent more than $200 billion since 2006 on programs to reward parenthood, with cash awards for the birth of a baby, parental leave that lasts a year, and subsidized childcare. Nothing has worked. (source: The Origin of Politics by Nicholas Wade).

2. 71% of Democrats, 83% of Independents, and 95% of Republicans say photo ID should be required to vote. (source).

3. Women react more negatively to interruptions or patronizing explanations when they come from a man rather than a woman, even when they’re otherwise identical. They’re also more likely to attribute these behaviors to gender bias when they come from a man. (source; h/t Steve Stewart-Williams)

