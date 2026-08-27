Here’s my conversation with journalist Meghan Daum and clinical psychologist Andrew Hartz, Ph.D. on episode 13 of the Open Therapy podcast.

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From the archives:

I Was Mistaken When I Said That Giving Unsolicited Advice Is a Mistake

The Psychology of Morality:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Morality” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience that explore the origins of morality. The course examines the distinction between moral philosophy and moral psychology, showing how emotions and intuitions often guide our judgments more than rational principles. It also investigates frameworks such as Haidt’s moral foundations theory and Gray’s moral dyad theory. The series also covers dark personality traits and their relationship with moral behavior, and concludes by examining the relationship between morality and happiness, sex differences in moral judgment, and moral development across the lifespan.

Enroll here for immediate access.

Here’s the trailer:

Links and recommendations:

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Three interesting findings:

1. Gay men commit fewer crimes than straight men, whereas lesbians commit more than straight women. This pattern is most plausibly explained in terms of sex-atypical prenatal hormones rather than social factors. (source: A Billion Years of Sex Differences by Steve Stewart-Williams)

2. In 2021, Oregon and Washington both effectively decriminalized the possession of small amounts of all controlled substances. Decriminalization caused over 1,000 excess deaths per year—a dismal cost to a misguided experiment. (source).

3. The share of Harvard undergraduates receiving disability accommodations rose from roughly 3 percent in 2014 to 21% in 2024 — a sevenfold increase in a decade. Meanwhile, at community colleges, the rate is 3 to 4 percent and has not changed in a decade. (source).

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

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