Share

Give a gift subscription

My latest for City Journal:

Why women and men are diverging ideologically

Sexual Politics

If you haven’t picked up a copy of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class, it’s available in every format. If you’ve already read it, please consider leaving a review at Amazon or Goodreads.

If you have gained any value from this newsletter over the past few years and want to support my work, please buy a copy today. For yourself. For a friend or a loved one. If you can’t afford it, please support your local library.

Order your copy now:

Amazon (US)

Barnes & Noble

Bookshop

Amazon (UK)

Audible (I narrated the audiobook myself)

Other book vendors

Links and recommendations:

Follow me on Instagram here. The platform is less volatile and more chill than Twitter/X, so I post some spicier excerpts from my readings on my IG stories

You can follow me on TikTok here

Three interesting findings:

1. Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, and Mao Zedong all shared at least one thing in common: they hated their fathers. Remarkably, all 3 seemed to have loved their mothers, and Hitler and Mao saw themselves in alliance with their mother against their father. (source: Father Nature The Science of Paternal Potential by James K. Rilling). When I shared this finding on Twitter, the psychoanalyst Jonathan Shedler posted a reminder that there’s a term for this.

2. In his 1759 book The Theory of Moral Sentiments, Adam Smith tells the parable of the poor man’s son who dreams of wealth and status, believing they will bring lasting happiness. He works tirelessly, enduring stress and hardship to attain success. Yet once he achieves it, he finds it brings far less joy or peace than he anticipated, and he is no happier than before. Smith notes an interesting paradox: although the poor man’s son doesn’t feel much better, society as a whole benefits from the illusion that ambition and tireless work will lead to lasting happiness, in the form of economic progress, improved living standards, increased access to information, and so on.

3. People who have a grateful disposition (inclined to feel gratitude in their lives) tend to be (source):

•High in Openness

•High in Conscientiousness

•High in Extraversion

•High in Agreeableness

•Low in Neuroticism