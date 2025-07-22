Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Arif
36m

For that first finding, Alexander the Great was the exact same.

It seems to be a common occurrence of powerful men who make their mark on human history, whether evil or good. All seem to be mother’s boys and have a toxic relationship with their father or sometimes their father is not even in the picture (Marcus Aurelius being an example of the latter).

It’s weirdly ironic since it’s academically accepted and known that the absence of a good father/father figure in the home is very detrimental to boys but it seems like for a minority of boys, it fuels them with a rage/ambition to achieve greater heights.

