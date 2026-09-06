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Michael Kupperburg's avatar
Michael Kupperburg
11h

A friend of mine, used to say: "Honesty may be the best policy, but few people can afford the premiums.".

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Diamond Boy's avatar
Diamond Boy
9h

Apropos, I think, courtesy of the inimical Yarvin, Curtis:

“The first filter is that most people who matter or want to matter are liberals, because liberalism is the ideology of mattering. “

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