From the archives:

Status Anxiety and Social Class

The Psychology of Morality:

My new lecture series “The Psychology of Morality” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience that explore the origins of morality. The course examines the distinction between moral philosophy and moral psychology, showing how emotions and intuitions often guide our judgments more than rational principles. It also investigates frameworks such as Haidt’s moral foundations theory and Gray’s moral dyad theory. The series also covers dark personality traits and their relationship with moral behavior, and concludes by examining the relationship between morality and happiness, sex differences in moral judgment, and moral development across the lifespan.

Here’s the trailer:

Links and recommendations:

Three interesting findings:

1. Incels are less inclined toward sexual violence than men in the general population. Estimates indicate that 19% to 35% of men overall report some willingness to commit rape if they believed they could get away with it. Among incels, the comparable figure is 13.6%. (source). More on this here.

2. Half of U.S. millennials have at least one tattoo. (source).

3. The friend of your friend is likely to be your friend. The enemy of your friend is likely your enemy. The friend of your enemy is likely your enemy. But the enemy of your enemy is unlikely to be your friend. In fact, that person is more likely to be an enemy. (source: Blueprint: The Evolutionary Origins of a Good Society by Nicholas Christakis).

The paperback version of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class is now available.

