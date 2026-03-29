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Diwa
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I will speculate that fat shaming is unacceptable and height shaming is ok because the former is often directed at females by males and the later is directed at males by females. We currently live in a feminist culture where women are comfortable shaming men because it is socially acceptable or even considered funny, but men shaming women is considered toxic.

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