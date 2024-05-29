Share

Here is the fifth and final batch of subscriber writing links.

Links for the first batch of subscriber writing links here. Second batch here. Third here. Fourth here.

Lots of great writing below. Enjoy.

Ryan Self, That time I was accused of being a mercenary

Misadventures in book publicity for an academic press.

**

Regan Arntz-Gray, The Tyranny of the Romantic Narrative

A warning that while love stories may feel epic, we shouldn’t let our self-constructed fairy tales blind us to reality.

**

Jochen Weber, Aiming for Redemption

Offering myself and others a path for redemption beyond outcomes of past actions is worth considering.

**

Stefan Rhys-Williams, "Queerness, Irony & its Discontents"

The piece is about my own discomfort with the word 'queer' as a 35 year old gay man – I find it absurdly nebulous and ‘Queer Theory’ itself is intentionally impenetrable.

**

Linart Seprioto, What Makes A Genius

An exploration of how we can find our inner genius—the qualities that define our most authentic selves.

**

Adeola Gbalajobi, ON CUMULATIVE ERROR, EVALUATION OF BELIEFS AND SOME PERSONAL INTROSPECTION

An article in which I made a case for the need for the evaluation of our foundational beliefs because they affect how choices and behaviours.

**

James Weitz, Lawfare vs Revolutionaries

How to sue radical organizations that block traffic into oblivion

**

Luke Kuhns, The Last Firefighter

A man role-playing an old-time firefighter takes it too far

**

Shane Hachey, Hitchens v. Sharpton

A semi-deep dive into whether any kind of morality exists in an objective sense, where it comes from if it does (God or Evolution/Biology), and the realization that atheists have a morality problem, but don't know it.

**

Piotr Pachota, Dangerous Women

Classic fairy tales are cautionary tales warning against vicious female intrasexual competition, but in contemporary adaptations, the message is intentionally subverted.

**

Orken, Faith and Science

Don't you have any influence on your life?

**

John Sharp, Luxury Beliefs: Zarathustra's Withdrawal

How luxury beliefs relate to Nietzsche's Last Man and elites navigating today’s public monoculture.

**

Brandon Joa, Drugs and time: On anti-kairos

I explore the philosophy of time and how drugs and consumer culture create a new type of narrative-disrupting time.

**

Blake Bottrill, The Logical Utility of Church and Religion

A pragmatic examination of how to incorporate useful ideas from religion into your life, while avoiding the cognitive dissonance of believing or participating in every facet of the practice.

**

Sukumar Ramanathan, The High Road

An appreciation of "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance"

**

Dominic Bnonn Tennant, But who does the dishes?

Satisfaction and contentment with the labor of the house is impossible without first recovering God’s design for the house.

**

Aliza Rosenfelder, Where's The Shortcut to Being Green?

How luxury beliefs can damage the environmental movement when the vocal minority are treated as the majority.

**

Neha Patel, Maybe You Don't Love Yourself

Perfectionism is indicative of a lack of self love, and this is how to overcome it.

**

Zak Villeneuve-Snell, Should Christians Have Goals?

Tying together Theology & Psychology to understand appropriate biblical Goal-setting.

**

Kay Child, Demolition

A poem about working-class identity in Northern England.

**

Mary Purpura, War

War sucks; so why have politicians and world leaders abandoned diplomacy and the doctrine of just war?

**

Jordan Harris, How to become a wealthy therapist

The nine universal principles of wealth building, applied to counselors and psychologist.

**

Raymond, fighting fatigue

A reflection on what we can learn from our tired eyes, shaky legs, and tight shoulders

**

Vaishnav Sunil, The Curse of Conscientiousness

How conscientiousness and status quo bias may get in the way of leveraging one's strengths?

**

Eugene Miller, Arms Race, and the Game of Propagating DNA

The invisible rules to unwittingly abide by.

**

Melva Bintang, On Life Apprenticeship

Purpose, Employer-Employee Boundaries, Work-life balance, and Individual-Risk. We’re trapped in the utopian ideas of work but live in a dystopian world.

**

Endre Varga, Why become rich if you’ll end up feeling just as poor as before?

Becoming rich changes your surroundings just as much as your wealth, thus your relative perceived wealth stays the same.

**

Ed William, James Gray Has Something to Say

The renowned director is fighting a rearguard action for the future of filmmaking

**

Dr. Agonson, My Gift to You

An old man and a young man discuss an ancient story.

**

Beatrice Scudeler, Parenthood Erased

This piece explores how artificial reproductive technologies have eroded our understanding of what a parent is, by looking at the medieval poem The Pearl, and comparing it to Kazuo Ishiguro's novel Never Let Me Go.

**

Daniel J. Fischer, The Political Allure of a Bad Man

A womanizing politician develops a huge following, writes incendiary pieces targeted directly to his base, incites rioting, and fends off hapless elites who try to defeat him with lawyers not elections – in mid-eighteenth-century Britain.

**

Lisa Brunette, How to homestead when you don't have a homestead

A litany of homesteading activities tried on just a quarter-acre city plot in the midst of drive-by shootings and limited space and resources.

**

Frank, Frank's condolences

This is my husband's letter to me when my grandmother passed away. I thought it was beautiful.

**

Melanie Otero, Dealing Hope

A youth mentor builds resilience in the face of adversity.

**

Carina, Married lesbians aren't raising delinquents

Why we shouldn't generalize the harms of fatherlessness to planned lesbian families.

**

Justin Cunningham, Martin Scorsese’s Most Important Film

An exploration into the historical significance of street gangs in America and the impact on Scorsese as an artist.

**

Maya V, How our Environment is Working Against Us

Why it's so difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle in a society that's designed against it.

**

Aishi Jiang, Do you have bipolar?

11% of entrepreneurs will have bipolar in their lifetime - know the signs so you can get help!

**

Chris Mukiibi, Harnessing Emotions: Overcoming Discomfort & Utilizing Blue Chip Emotions

The blog discusses the dangers of seeking comfort, drawing on Nietzsche's dichotomy of The Last Man and The Ubermensch, Zapffe's repression mechanisms, and Panksepp's core emotional systems, illustrating how avoiding discomfort inhibits learning and growth, whereas embracing truth and challenges fosters a meaningful and successful life.

**

Nika Scothorne, The Nova Exhibition: The Toll of the 10.7 Massacre

Amidst an exhibition that presents the inhumanity of the October 7th massacre at the Nova Music Festival, resilient survivors emphatically choose life, recommit themselves to connection and openness, and ask that the dead not be forgotten.

**

Kimi Nobokuwa, Episode 3: In summation

One poem from a collection that explores the Human Condition through Art, Science and Philosophy

**

Brandon Fishback, Glitches in the Outfield

Real world baseball game played with video game physics that players exploit.

**

Miriam Hyun, On visiting the Korean comfort women memorial at the DMZ | Korea by a Korean-American "kyo-po": Part 4.

Realizing that taking a picture with my daughter at the comfort women memorial meant a lot more to me than I had thought.

**

Weston A. Knudtson, A Hypnotizing World

Discovering the root cause of humanity's problems and the solution found in an unshakable hope.

**

Bill Curtis, New Brighton College

Fictional Short Story - Academic Satire

**

Sam Alexander, Therapy failed to replace the Sacrament of Reconciliation

Brief exploration of why the Sacrament of Reconciliation is superior to modern therapy.

**

Sue Moore, If fear is the “granddaddy of emotions” in B2B, what are those words doing on your homepage?

How to get into the heads of buyers and address their unexpected fears

**

G.S. Wilker, Segregation in Education

Why our current criterion for allocating children into good schools urgently needs to change.

