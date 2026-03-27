The Death of Redemption

I recently spoke with Richard Hanania about Part 2 of Devils by Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Devils (also translated as Demons or The Possessed) by Dostoevsky was published in 1872.

We discuss a ghastly crime perpetrated by the character Nikolay Stavrogin, as well as Dostoevsky’s portrayal of women and their role in society. The governor’s wife, Yulia, represents a type that appears in every era of political upheaval, where misguided sympathy and open-mindedness inadvertently lay the groundwork for a revolutionary movement.

See my conversation with Richard about Part 1 here.

You can read my written discussions of Part1 here and Part 2 here. Richard and I go deeper into the story.