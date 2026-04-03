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The Manosphere’s Biggest Lie
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The Manosphere’s Biggest Lie

Speaking with Louise Perry
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Rob Henderson and Louise Perry
Apr 03, 2026
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Louise Perry and I discuss the recent Louis Theroux documentary on Netflix, “Inside the Manosphere.”

Check out my review of the documentary here.

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