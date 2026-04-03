The Manosphere’s Biggest Lie

Rob Henderson's Office HoursThe Manosphere’s Biggest Lie0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -59:32-59:32Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rob Henderson's NewsletterSubscribe to listenThe Manosphere’s Biggest LieSpeaking with Louise PerryRob Henderson and Louise PerryApr 03, 2026∙ Paid1312ShareLouise Perry and I discuss the recent Louis Theroux documentary on Netflix, “Inside the Manosphere.” Check out my review of the documentary here. This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inRob Henderson's Office HoursHuman nature, psychology, social class, luxury beliefs, and more.Human nature, psychology, social class, luxury beliefs, and more.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeRob HendersonLouise PerryWrites Maiden Mother Matriarch SubscribeRecent EpisodesThe Death of RedemptionMar 27 • Rob HendersonDostoevsky's Dinner PartiesMar 20 • Rob HendersonLife Feels Better When You’re Chasing a GoalMar 13 • Rob HendersonMale Decline in The SopranosMar 6 • Rob Henderson and Will StorrAaron Sorkin's Fast-Talking LiberalsFeb 26 • Rob Henderson and Louise PerryThe Hidden Politics of "Sinners"Feb 13 • Rob Henderson and Richard HananiaMen Have Grown Twice As Much As Women Over Past CenturyJan 29 • Rob Henderson