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Jonathan Edwards's avatar
Jonathan Edwards
9hEdited

“The Devil makes work for idle hands” was a vey popular saying when I was growing up (I am WASP). I used to dismiss it as old-fashioned nonsense. Then I started managing people! Boy was I wrong,

especially when it pertains to men.

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Ron Barzel's avatar
Ron Barzel
11h

The finding about flow is the tell. Csikszentmihalyi sees flow when challenge meets skill—a contest. Work isn't meaningful because it's work; it's meaningful because it posts a score.

That reframes your two loose threads. The 1965–95 leisure never turned into Mozart because leisure has no scoreboard—the competitive drive idles, and idling looks like screen time. And the male suicide effect you cite isn't incidental: male status evolved as mate-value competition, and a job is where that gets settled. Pull the arena and you don't get a relaxed man, you get a drive with nowhere to go.

What worries me more than anomie: the drive doesn't go quiet—it reroutes to zero-sum arenas that build nothing. Gambling, the gym, ranked games. Not so much lost meaning as meaning sent somewhere worse.

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