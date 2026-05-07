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Gut Check Guy's avatar
Gut Check Guy
14h

🔷 This feels like one of the central tensions in modern psychology and neuroscience.

Clearly we are shaped by biology, conditioning, and forces outside awareness, but collapsing that entirely into determinism seems to miss something important: humans also appear capable of developing greater self-awareness, self-regulation, and coherence over time.

Agency isn’t absolute freedom from causation; it’s a developmental capacity that can strengthen or weaken.

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jabster's avatar
jabster
11hEdited

I wonder how much peer pressure there is to publicly espouse a "girlboss" mindset while doing otherwise, similar to how guys have long portrayed themselves as "promiscuous players with good game", even (especially!) when they aren't.

It's all fun and games until someone actually believes and acts on this crap.

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