My new lecture series “The Psychology of Social Status” is now available exclusively at Peterson Academy.

I delivered six lectures in front of a live studio audience, exploring the psychology of social status, examining its evolutionary roots, developmental origins, and the fundamental role it plays in shaping human behavior. We examine individual differences in status-seeking, the evolutionary reasons behind status pursuit, and the complex relationships between status, envy, emotions, and intrasexual competition for romantic partners. We also investigate the dynamics of social status in relation to stories, plot lines, and arenas of competition, and conclude by discussing the concept of luxury beliefs and their impact on society.

The Machiavellian Maze: Power, politics, and painful tradeoffs

1. Women presented in a luxury apartment are rated equally attractive by men as when presented in a standard apartment. Similarly, women presented in a luxury versus standard car are not rated as more attractive by men. (source).

2. A dramatic shift has occurred in Americans’ belief that college matters. In the 2010s, 99 percent of Republicans and 96 percent of Democrats expected their children to go to college; now nearly half of American parents would prefer that they not. (source).

3. Always remember that in 2020, the richer someone was, the more likely they were to support defunding the police: