You can now read my interview in the New York Post. Many thanks to Rikki Schlott for her thoughtful questions, and photographer John Nguyen for the images. Here’s a portion:

You argue that educated people tend to overemphasize education as a fix-all for underprivileged kids. Why is that?

People involved in policy and shaping culture focus on education as the primary means of upward social mobility.

One of the points I try to make in the book is that yes, education is important.

It worked for me.

But it doesn’t necessarily work for everyone.

Even though I was always academically inclined, the level of disorder in my life was weighing me down so much that I wasn’t in a position to fully exploit my own capabilities.

I’d like us to focus more on what happens before age 18 than after.

We’re so focused on, ‘Ok, they graduate high school. Do they go to college or not? And do they graduate from college?’ I argue that, through childhood and adolescence, we have to focus more on, ‘Are these kids being looked out for? Are they being nurtured? Do they have this sort of security and adequate care in order for them to achieve the things that we would like them to achieve?’

How do you think we can work towards closing the gap between the intellectual elite class and the rest of the public?

We should be skeptical of the people who claim to speak on behalf of these communities.

Instead of looking to self proclaimed leaders of various marginalized and dispossessed groups, we need to actually ask those groups themselves.

It’s worth collecting data, looking at surveys, speaking with people — not just community leaders and activists who have their own agendas.

I saw this at Yale where someone who shares the characteristics of a historically mistreated group would claim to speak on behalf of them, but they had very little in common with them other than the way that they looked.

I want people to be a bit more skeptical of the self-proclaimed activist leaders who could be trying to push an agenda, trying to elicit sympathy, and trying to exploit people’s concerns