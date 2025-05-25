Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
7m

You missed the point of the show. It's about the issues around incel culture, a new and pernicious phenomenon as you detail with your statistics. The horrible and unusual act of violence serves not to make a point about violence but to highlight the crisis of young men who may become incels with all the associated problems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arif's avatar
Arif
17m

wHaT? But the British Prime Minister said it’s a ‘fantastic documentary’.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rob Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture