This viral tweet triggered lots of arguments about which body type women prefer.

Side-by-side are images of singer-songwriter Olly Murs, who underwent a 12 week body transformation.

In a poll, women overall preferred the “before” version, where Murs has more of a muscular dad bod. In contrast, men overall said they preferred the “after” version, where Murs has retained his muscularity and leaned out to single-digit body fat.

This difference reveals something fundamental about human mating psychology.

On the surface, it’s a simple question about body types.

Underneath, though, it points to a massive misunderstanding between men and women.