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Home Cafe by Charlie's avatar
Home Cafe by Charlie
8h

Their conclusion, as with 99% of all sociology, is Marxist garbage as expected. How about this, make every job a total meritocracy, and outlaw any public funding going towards improving outcomes for "marginalised groups". Women succeed in the workplace in many fields that didn't need to exist, like HR which is the fastest growing industry. They produce nothing but conflict, and as the CEO of Bolt, Ryan Breslow, said: firing my HR team made all the problems go away. These are largely jobs for women with humanities degrees, as recompense for them wasting 4 years absorbing feminist literature and why everything bad is only men's fault. A meritocracy would restore order. No more 6 figure salaries for people who make complain-y PowerPoint presentations. No more extra free money for women to get into stem/medicine/everything or forcing companies to hire more women. If you do that, men will naturally make more money because men generally produce more of direct value to the economy (all the energy, physical things, software, hardware, construction), and this trend will reverse to a great extent. Continue to advantage women over men in schooling and workplaces with DEI positions reserved for women who would rather work for a man than love one, and there will be population collapse and then we're completely screwed.

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Thomas Foydel's avatar
Thomas Foydel
10h

"Economics explains some of it. So does culture." Indeed. Yesterday a mother reported that the in thing among teen girls is to approach boys at social events and tell them they are unattractive losers, "you're chopped" in the vernacular. It took a lot for me as a teen to approach girls, in the 70's, not sure I could do it today.

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