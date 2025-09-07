Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Anuradha Pandey
13h

I live in Austin. I can report that conversations are still circumscribed among the college educated according to feminist social justice orthodoxy, and people in social settings are still highly unlikely to push back against the assertion of leftist ideological dogmas. So, cancel culture has faded on the internet, but the signs of its success are found in small group settings and institutions.

Thucydides
12h

Rob, you do not distinguish between the Left's cancellations which are in service of tearing down established practices and customs, and those of the Right, which try to protect them. It is custom which constitutes the culture and provides social cohesion, and while here and there in need of careful improvement, should not be indiscriminately torn apart in pursuit of a grandiose imagined Progressive future. That is nihilism, which has unfortunately become ubiquitous.

