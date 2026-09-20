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Penny Adrian's avatar
Penny Adrian
9h

THANK YOU!!! People act as if work is a burden, but lack of work is infinitely more burdensome and painful.

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Tony Bozanich's avatar
Tony Bozanich
8h

Basing your personal identity on your job is a very weird American thing .... it's likely why so many Americans are so rich and so unhappy.

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