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Home Cafe by Charlie's avatar
Home Cafe by Charlie
1h

Very important missing factor for interesting findings part 3: People become attracted over time, especially women. The reason we are no longer getting together is because we are spending more time online and less time with other people with whom we could "learn to love". In monogamous societies this works because cheating and deviation from the norm of marriage is socially punished, but in our tolerant world of today the top 20% of men have all the options the bottom 80% of men get zero or close to zero attention, so all the women complain that "men" are all cheaters when they are just talking about the 20% of men that have all the women around them all the time.

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PJHansen's avatar
PJHansen
2h

Do you think that perhaps the infantilization of children and youth plays a role in how parents view their children's ability to be better off than they are? For example when my older two (now in college) were small the state of Massachusetts wanted to have kids in booster chairs until they were 12. Obviously the impulse is for safety but that put aside biologically a girl could have a baby at 12 and yet we would treat her as if she was no different than a 5 year old. Another example I have a friend who has a 3rd grader and she refers to the child as one of her littles. The child is 10 years old. They are not in preschool. I have three children of my own and while yes they are precious to me, I treat the college kids like they have their own brain and can take care of themselves. Sometimes for my oldest son it's a stretch because he makes stupid choices but so did I at that age. I think so many parents do not view their children as capable but rather as someone whom they need to shepherded thru life. How can such a person believe their child will be better off than they were? We've had stories of college kids having their parents call if the professor gave them a bad grade. Parents monitor everything from location to grades. Those of us who grew up earlier did not have this kind of gatekeeping. In some cases it might have been because our parents couldn't not becausebthey wouldn't. We don't allow children to make mistakes because they have been made such a reflection of us. While yes I can sometimes look at economics and say sheesh my kids are going to have a rough time, I also need to think how have I helped prepare them and teach them to be capable in handling these challenges? How can they develop confidence? True confidence. Obviously there are a million reasons why parents might feel that their children will not be better off but I just wonder if it's not some of our own thinking that will create a self-fullfilling prophecy.

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