Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete McCutchen's avatar
Pete McCutchen
12h

Even if it’s true that criminals lack free will, they deterministically respond to incentives. By punishing criminals, we affect the incentives that potential criminals face.

Plus, I want to punish killers and child molesters harshly. I can’t help it!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Vaughn Svendsen's avatar
Vaughn Svendsen
12h

If a murderer can't help what he did because he lacks free will,

then I can't help but want to see him swing at the end of the rope because the universe has made me this way.

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rob Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture