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DWAnderson's avatar
DWAnderson
10h

I can understand the idea that if you are in the 1%, the odds of your kids being as successful (relative to others) is less than 50%. The opposite is true if you are in the bottom 50%. To some extent this is just the math of probability.

But it's also true that no matter where your kids end up relative to others, they will likely have any much better life than you because the march of human progress in the modern era is relentless. It is the same reason why almost everyone today lives better than John D. Rockefeller. Is useful to keep that in mind and be grateful for it.

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Jim Grey's avatar
Jim Grey
8h

Perhaps the American Dream is just harder to obtain, and to obtain in the same measure, as many from the Silent Generation and the Baby Boom experienced. Maybe they just had it extremely good.

Also, just my experience, but I work in the software industry in startups and it's remarkable to me how often people who have a successful exit _don't_ credit luck as part of it. Just their smarts and hard work. Those were real but man, take an inventory of all of the lucky breaks you got too.

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