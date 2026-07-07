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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
3h

The trust difference between China and the US can be explained very simply by the fact that the Chinese communist matriarchy is run by a patriarchy, and the US democratic patriarchy is run by a matriarchy.

In other words, it is the dominance of a feminized power that creates the lack of trust. Because we are beset with irrational and emotional decision criteria rather than pragmatic and logical.

The Chinese demonstrate pragmatic and rational decisions, while the US is spinning in a chaotic stew of emotional turmoil propagated by a media system that is highly feminized.

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LPM's avatar
LPM
7h

When I read the interesting fact about respiratory disease transmission to younger children I immediately thought about FREDO in The Godfather 2. Remember that scene when he is an ill child and they try to heal him with a butterfly 🦋.

Did Mario Puzzo somehow intuit this?!

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