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Ross Storey's avatar
Ross Storey
12h

Most certainly a Destination Wedding is absolutely a form of conspicuous consumption. It's also an extraordinarily rude imposition on potential attendees (supposedly ones loves ones and friends) such that I'm shocked it is EVER tolerated. I knew it was a ridiculous concept upon first hearing of them around 30 years ago (in my 20s). And nothing ha changed that. A destination is not only conspicuous consumption. It is arrogance and selfishness in the extreme. All the time, every time.

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Maria Lindley's avatar
Maria Lindley
11h

Rob, excellent article and I particularly like your strong defence of Luxury Beliefs.

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