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Russell Munves's avatar
Russell Munves
18h

Exactly what young Americans need to think about and understand. Anti merit Wokeness is the biggest threat to America’s economic success and individual freedom.

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ron katz's avatar
ron katz
14h

thank you putting this together. I am so confused by much of this (protests about post Oct 7 Israeli military and settler violence) and how it blends into anti-semitism. it is so much easier to unite crowds with hate than nuance so i wonder who benefits from stoking latent anti-semitism and the concept that one's political adversaries are inhuman evil demons in league with the jews to run the world ! talk more about elite beliefs and these current fads !

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