AMA with Rob Henderson and Richard Hanania (Sept 24, 2024)

I recently did my first Ask Me Anything livestream with Richard Hanania on Substack’s new video feature. As I explained in our conversation, I’ve never been interested in livestreaming. But Substack has been such a great platform for writers and independent creators that I figured I’d give it a try. More enjoyable than I expected. If there’s interest, we’ll do more in the future.

You can watch the full recording above.

Below is a transcript, lightly edited, from our conversation. You’ll have to open this in a different tab if you want to read, as Substack informs me this post is too long for email: