Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rob Henderson's Newsletter

AMA with Rob Henderson and Richard Hanania (Sept 24, 2024)

My first ever livestream
Rob Henderson
and
Richard Hanania
Sep 26, 2024
∙ Paid
6
Share

I recently did my first Ask Me Anything livestream with Richard Hanania on Substack’s new video feature. As I explained in our conversation, I’ve never been interested in livestreaming. But Substack has been such a great platform for writers and independent creators that I figured I’d give it a try. More enjoyable than I expected. If there’s interest, we’ll do more in the future.

You can watch the full recording above.

Below is a transcript, lightly edited, from our conversation. You’ll have to open this in a different tab if you want to read, as Substack informs me this post is too long for email:

This post is for paid subscribers

Rob Henderson's Newsletter
Rob Henderson's Newsletter
Authors
Rob Henderson
Writes Rob Henderson's Newsletter Subscribe
Richard Hanania
Writes Richard Hanania's Newsletter Subscribe