Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Simps and Pick-Mes

Rob Henderson's Office Hours - #14
Rob Henderson's avatar
Rob Henderson
Aug 01, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Topics covered:

  • Sydney Sweeney

  • “Simp” and “pick-me” as intrasexual linguistic weapons in the sexual marketplace. Why you never see a woman call a man a “simp,” and you never see a man call a woman a “pick-me”

  • That American Eagle ad probably could’ve run in the 2000s with someone like Paris Hilton or Megan Fox and nobody would’ve blinked. But today it’s treated as a cultural flashpoint

  • Adam Smith’s parable of the “poor man’s son”

  • A tangent about how Abercrombie and Hollister went from “clothing for hot people” to something completely different

  • Shared something I read about dictators like Hitler and Mao all hating their fathers but loving their mothers—and what that might mean

  • The so-called “optimal personality” profile or Big One—high openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness, and low neuroticism—and why those people tend to be more grateful, resilient, and generally better off

  • How shaming tactics—especially around appearance or sexual behavior—are a key tool in same-sex status competition

  • Mate retention strategies—ways people try to keep partners from leaving—and how a lot of insecure men now deploy those tactics broadly on social media, not just in relationships

  • How these strategies can either be cost-inflicting (like jealousy, control, insults) or benefit-bestowing (like gifts, affection, reassurance)

  • Negging—the tactic where you confuse someone about their attractiveness with a backhanded compliment—and the best one someone ever used on me

  • Declining relationships, marriage, and sex among young people — and how the perceived scarcity of worthy romantic partners is fueling more weird, aggressive, and ideological behavior online

Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Rob Henderson in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Rob Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture