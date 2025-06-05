Don’t Take Advice from Miserable People

Topics covered:
People who build large audiences badmouthing the opposite sex weaponize their own unresolved emotions to build an audience, disguising personal pain as insight
Even true arguments can be psychologically damaging if they come from bitter or resentful people, as I explain in this essay
Thoughts on this dumb tweet:
Consuming content from bitter people will subtly shape your own mindset and worldview, even if what they say is factually correct (though often it is not, because bitterness clouds people’s ability to accurately interpret reality)
New evidence that men have physically changed more than women over the past century. I explain how female preferences might partly drive this
Why certain psychological and physical sex differences become more pronounced in prosperous societies—and why that runs counter to popular assumptions
A surprising political shift: White voters haven’t changed much since 2016, but non-white voters—especially Hispanic and Asian—are moving right
How liberals and conservatives view harm differently: one side tends to see oppressors vs. victims; the other sees everyone as similarly vulnerable
Interesting differences in how white liberals vs. white conservatives interact with black conversational partners
The low IQ of holocaust deniers
People with fragile self-esteem and high neuroticism often misinterpret neutral comments as personal slights, making relationships difficult for them
Social media distorts perception; 1% of users create most of the content, and what goes viral is seldom representative of everyday reality
How red pill types will twist evolutionary psychology into a cartoon version of itself—taking truths and stretching them into absurd generalizations
Many of these red pill guys are visibly struggling and disguise their unprocessed despair under a mask of pseudo-intellectual detachment
Some people will act out their disowned feelings by subtly triggering those emotions in others, then accusing them of the feelings they refuse to recognize in themselves
Advice only has value if the person giving it has used their own insights to improve their life
The emotional state of the messenger matters—you absorb not just information, but the spirit behind it
Be cautious of influencers who haven’t translated knowledge into personal growth or stability.
Choose role models who are both honest about their struggles and visibly moving toward better outcomes
