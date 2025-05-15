What Kind of Guy Are You?

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

In this conversation, Richard Hanania and I break down a viral TikTok where an attractive woman hits on random guys on a college campus—and what their reactions reveal about male confidence, skepticism, and social conditioning.

I recommend watching the video so you can follow along as we analyze the interactions frame by frame.

Some highlights:

  • We compare how men and women experience “approach” dynamics—and why even attractive women get treated with suspicion when they make the first move.

  • Most guys aren’t going to be approached in this particular way, but if you’re a single guy who wants to meet someone, it’s important to learn how to handle unexpected interactions with women who might like you

  • Why some of the guys in the video were stunned, nervous, or skeptical.

  • I explain how being sealed off from the world (AirPods in, head down) can make you miss unexpected social or romantic opportunities

  • The Zoomer shift away from phone numbers to Snapchat and Instagram when first exchanging contact info—and what that says about trust, privacy, and modern flirting.

  • What guys should actually do in this situation—and why asking her out on the spot is often the better move than merely exchanging social media information or phone numbers

  • Highlighting the guy who handled it best—no freezing, no fidgeting, just cool, relaxed confidence and a smooth number exchange.

  • Why athletes and gym bros tend to perform better in these moments—they’re more comfortable in their bodies and with taking initiative.

  • I explain why it’s always better to ask for her number, even if she approached you first

  • If you’re just starting out socially, it’s better to focus on being friendly, open, and talkative before you try to get clever or flirtatious. My tips to be a better conversationalist here.

  • Why we disagree with Bryan Caplan’s advice to ask to hold hands during a date—and why needing explicit permission for every move is usually a turn-off, not a safeguard.

  • Reading and responding to unspoken signals isn’t just good dating—it’s a sign of basic social intelligence. Even the way a person reacts when your hands casually brush together can reveal comfort, interest, hesitation, etc.

  • We analyze one guy who technically says the right things but gives off a strange vibe—proof that tone and vibe often matter more than words.

  • Sometimes the best move is to make a plan on the spot. “What are you doing Thursday?” beats endless text exchanges.

  • Confidence isn’t innate. It’s built through action. Most guys are just sleepwalking through life. If you consistently act, you're already ahead.

