Is a Man's Body More Like a Peacock's Tail or More Like Deer Antlers?

Breaking down the viral “dad bod vs. shredded” Olly Murs poll and what it reveals about the psychology of attraction.

How men and women misread each other’s mating preferences—and what that misunderstanding leads to

When men post gym selfies, they think they’re showing discipline—many women see vanity

Why PTSD rates are higher in peaceful, affluent countries compared with dangerous, violent ones

The science of muscle mass and sex differences—including how the average man is stronger than 999 out of 1,000 women.

I shared a story from when I was 14 and let a girl punch me in the face several times. Comparing the force of those blows with the times I got hit in the face by guys.

Male strength—as measured in studies of hand grip strength—correlates with happiness, extroversion, and dating success.

Why men’s perceptions of another man’s physical formidability predict his dating success better than women’s ratings of his attractiveness.

Evolutionary reasons for men’s secondary sex characteristics such as deep voices, facial hair, and large muscles.

Are men’s bodies more like peacock’s tails (to attract women) or more like deer antlers (to intimidate men)?

Stories of military fitness tests I did in the Air Force—and how disappointing it is that most college-age men can’t even do 30 push-ups.

Explaining that only 4% of the Air Force are pilots. Most other jobs are technicians (my job), radar operators, aircraft maintainers, cybersecurity analysts, military police, and combat roles other than piloting. It’s a massive logistical machine.

Answering a question about who would win in a fight: me now or my 18-year-old self

A couple of book recommendations

Discussing whether I’d write a post about how men view women’s bodies. Maybe, but it would definitely go behind a paywall.