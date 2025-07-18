Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Assortative Mating and Political Malevolence

Rob Henderson's Office Hours - #13 (Airport Edition)
Rob Henderson's avatar
Rob Henderson
Jul 18, 2025
  • Addressing whether the political left or the political right is more “malevolent” or “evil”

  • Assortative mating, the idea that we pick partners similar to ourselves, and what that means for relationships today

  • Comparing online dating profiles to a list of ingredients for a meal. You can read all of the ingredients for a particular dish, but you won’t really know if you like it until you try it. Similarly, you can read all about someone, but you’ve got to meet them to really know how you feel about them

  • How I pass time while traveling on flights

  • Why I pick up at least one fiction book each summer to balance out my usual nonfiction stack, keeping things light during the summer season.

  • My thoughts on Theodore Dalrymple’s From Zanzibar to Timbuktu, a 1980s memoir from a British doctor about his travels in Africa.

  • How social media amplifies crazy, polarizing opinions while sensible ones get ignored, and why we’re partly to blame for what goes viral.

  • Noting that New York’s white population has shifted from working-class to mostly college-educated, leaning far left compared to other demographics.

  • Responding to a question a about sexual partner distribution, confirming that about 10-20% of people have high “body counts,” while most report just one. The mean body count is much higher than the median

  • The psychology of sociosexuality, noting how a small group with high openness to sexual variety drives much of the online chatter about hookups and relationships

  • Which left-wing writers I enjoy reading

