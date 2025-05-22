Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Temporarily Embarrassed Aristocrats

Rob Henderson's Office Hours - #9
Rob Henderson
May 22, 2025
  • What I told the Department of Health and Human Services about why cash handouts won’t end poverty—and what might.

  • Why growing numbers of young men are opting out of school, work, and relationships—and what it says about our society.

  • The role shame plays in promoting healthy behavior

  • The cultural blind spots of America’s intellectual class when it comes to promoting norms that actually improve people’s lives.

  • Despite 50 years of incredible technological progress, Americans aren’t any happier. Why?

  • The surprising data showing younger Americans are more likely to hold antisemitic views than older generations.

  • My personal journey through fast food rejections, dishwasher work, and minimum wage jobs—and what I learned from them.

  • Why people got so upset over my post on X where I shared a job ad for Panda Express.

  • Why so many online anons are “temporarily embarrassed aristocrats” who scorn practical jobs.

  • Critiquing the nihilism of the dissident right—and why telling young people the system is rigged may do more harm than good.

  • Thoughts on why some people now expect high prestige, high pay, low stress, and affordable housing—without compromises or tradeoffs.

  • Why antisocial behavior is increasingly rationalized online as rebellion against a rigged system.

  • If you’re handed status and money too early, you’re more likely to squander it—and less likely to value it.

  • Why rising expectations—more than falling outcomes—may be driving young people’s dissatisfaction.

  • Universal basic-income supporters romanticize what the jobless actually do with free time (hint: it isn’t composing symphonies). Hard limits on creative freedom and why only a tiny slice of humanity turns unstructured time into masterpieces.

  • The deeper satisfaction that comes not from comfort, but from overcoming discomfort—why growth and gratitude often follow struggle.

  • I reflect on the kind of work I do now and how it compares to the more physical, routine, humdrum jobs of my past.

