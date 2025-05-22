Despite 50 years of incredible technological progress, Americans aren’t any happier. Why?

The cultural blind spots of America’s intellectual class when it comes to promoting norms that actually improve people’s lives.

Why growing numbers of young men are opting out of school, work, and relationships—and what it says about our society.

What I told the Department of Health and Human Services about why cash handouts won’t end poverty —and what might.

The surprising data showing younger Americans are more likely to hold antisemitic views than older generations.

My personal journey through fast food rejections, dishwasher work, and minimum wage jobs—and what I learned from them.

Why people got so upset over my post on X where I shared a job ad for Panda Express. More on this here

Why so many online anons are “temporarily embarrassed aristocrats” who scorn practical jobs.

Critiquing the nihilism of the dissident right—and why telling young people the system is rigged may do more harm than good.

Thoughts on why some people now expect high prestige, high pay, low stress, and affordable housing—without compromises or tradeoffs.

Why antisocial behavior is increasingly rationalized online as rebellion against a rigged system.

If you’re handed status and money too early, you’re more likely to squander it—and less likely to value it.

Why rising expectations—more than falling outcomes—may be driving young people’s dissatisfaction.

Universal basic-income supporters romanticize what the jobless actually do with free time (hint: it isn’t composing symphonies). Hard limits on creative freedom and why only a tiny slice of humanity turns unstructured time into masterpieces.

The deeper satisfaction that comes not from comfort, but from overcoming discomfort—why growth and gratitude often follow struggle.