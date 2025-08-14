Charisma Has Two Ingredients

Some topics covered:
Thoughts on my first ever visit to the Hamptons, including a surprise “luxury beliefs” confrontation from a verbally aggressive woman with a septum piercing and a shoulder tattoo
The odd link between noise, money, and class—questioning why tennis demands silence from spectators but you don’t see this with football, bowling, or basketball
The two traits that make up charisma
The personality formula for “making things happen” in life—and why you can fake some traits but not intelligence
The flaw in the “hurt people hurt people” mantra—and why it can excuse bad behavior
The role of free, open dialogue in filling gaps in our knowledge and perception
The hidden value of diverse perspectives—and why free speech protects against blind spots
Why differing preferences allow win–win exchanges (and how Marx misunderstood this)
Emotions are information
The difference between pain and anxiety
Why our motivational systems often disguise themselves from us
How managing your own various desires is akin to running a company full of employees with their own hidden agendas
Why evolution didn’t create a single “optimal” personality profile
Audience feedback: why some prefer essays while others want more audio-visual stuff.
Is smoking a luxury belief?
My upcoming film discussion with Richard Hanania on the Oscar-winning film Anora
In the post-Ozempic world, will bulky muscles become the next luxury status symbol?
