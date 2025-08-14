Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Charisma Has Two Ingredients

Rob Henderson's Office Hours - #15 (luxury beliefs in The Hamptons edition)
Rob Henderson
Aug 14, 2025
Some topics covered:

  • Thoughts on my first ever visit to the Hamptons, including a surprise “luxury beliefs” confrontation from a verbally aggressive woman with a septum piercing and a shoulder tattoo

  • The odd link between noise, money, and class—questioning why tennis demands silence from spectators but you don’t see this with football, bowling, or basketball

  • The two traits that make up charisma

  • The personality formula for “making things happen” in life—and why you can fake some traits but not intelligence

  • The flaw in the “hurt people hurt people” mantra—and why it can excuse bad behavior

  • The role of free, open dialogue in filling gaps in our knowledge and perception

  • The hidden value of diverse perspectives—and why free speech protects against blind spots

  • Why differing preferences allow win–win exchanges (and how Marx misunderstood this)

  • Emotions are information

  • The difference between pain and anxiety

  • Why our motivational systems often disguise themselves from us

  • How managing your own various desires is akin to running a company full of employees with their own hidden agendas

  • Why evolution didn’t create a single “optimal” personality profile

  • Audience feedback: why some prefer essays while others want more audio-visual stuff.

  • Is smoking a luxury belief?

  • My upcoming film discussion with Richard Hanania on the Oscar-winning film Anora

  • In the post-Ozempic world, will bulky muscles become the next luxury status symbol?

