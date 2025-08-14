Charisma Has Two Ingredients

Some topics covered:

Thoughts on my first ever visit to the Hamptons, including a surprise “luxury beliefs” confrontation from a verbally aggressive woman with a septum piercing and a shoulder tattoo

The odd link between noise, money, and class—questioning why tennis demands silence from spectators but you don’t see this with football, bowling, or basketball

The two traits that make up charisma

The personality formula for “making things happen” in life—and why you can fake some traits but not intelligence

The flaw in the “hurt people hurt people” mantra—and why it can excuse bad behavior

The role of free, open dialogue in filling gaps in our knowledge and perception

The hidden value of diverse perspectives—and why free speech protects against blind spots

Why differing preferences allow win–win exchanges (and how Marx misunderstood this)

Emotions are information

The difference between pain and anxiety

Why our motivational systems often disguise themselves from us

How managing your own various desires is akin to running a company full of employees with their own hidden agendas

Why evolution didn’t create a single “optimal” personality profile

Audience feedback: why some prefer essays while others want more audio-visual stuff.

Is smoking a luxury belief?

My upcoming film discussion with Richard Hanania on the Oscar-winning film Anora