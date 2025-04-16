Playback speed
Most Sex Happens in Relationships

Rob Henderson's Office Hours - #5
Apr 16, 2025
Some topics I discuss in this latest installment of Rob Henderson’s Office Hours:

  • Contrary to internet mythos, most sex that takes place is within committed relationships, not in short-term casual situations. I broke down what the real data says.

  • One of the studies I shared: depression spreads more easily from women than men. I offered a few thoughts on why that might be—and why we’re more reactive to women’s emotional states.

  • Shared the story of how I blew my tax refund in my early 20s on an iPad I barely used

  • Speaking about recent podcasts I’ve done with Anthony Scaramucci and Chris Williamson

  • Reflections on social comparison, the availability bias, and why the loudest voices online rarely represent the majority experience.

  • The evolutionary logic of anger and hatred. Exploring how the silent treatment and shouting both serve the same evolutionary function—different strategies for expressing anger.

  • Emotions bypass our conscious mind to conserve energy—our minds unconsciously solve social problems automatically without us realizing it.

  • How physical formidability plays into evolutionary strategies for conflict

  • Why attractive or popular women often express anger not through direct confrontation, but instead by withholding access or attention

  • The deep evolutionary distinction between anger and hatred

  • My appreciation for Robert Greene’s work, especially The Laws of Human Nature—and suggested a few older writers with similar psychological insight.

  • Commented on that old saying “the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference”—and whether there’s some truth to that emotionally and relationally.

  • A movie recommendation

  • Shared some of my phone and laptop productivity hacks

  • What this chart implies about male anger:

Rob Henderson's Newsletter
