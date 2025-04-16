Most Sex Happens in Relationships

Some topics I discuss in this latest installment of Rob Henderson’s Office Hours:

Contrary to internet mythos, most sex that takes place is within committed relationships, not in short-term casual situations. I broke down what the real data says.

One of the studies I shared: depression spreads more easily from women than men. I offered a few thoughts on why that might be—and why we’re more reactive to women’s emotional states.

Shared the story of how I blew my tax refund in my early 20s on an iPad I barely used

Speaking about recent podcasts I’ve done with Anthony Scaramucci and Chris Williamson

Reflections on social comparison, the availability bias, and why the loudest voices online rarely represent the majority experience.

The evolutionary logic of anger and hatred. Exploring how the silent treatment and shouting both serve the same evolutionary function—different strategies for expressing anger.

Emotions bypass our conscious mind to conserve energy—our minds unconsciously solve social problems automatically without us realizing it.

How physical formidability plays into evolutionary strategies for conflict

Why attractive or popular women often express anger not through direct confrontation, but instead by withholding access or attention

The deep evolutionary distinction between anger and hatred

My appreciation for Robert Greene’s work, especially The Laws of Human Nature—and suggested a few older writers with similar psychological insight.

Commented on that old saying “the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference”—and whether there’s some truth to that emotionally and relationally.

A movie recommendation

Shared some of my phone and laptop productivity hacks