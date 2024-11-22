Sex Strikes and Game Theory

Here is a recording of my recent livestream.

Topics covered:

My recent essay on sex strikes and the “4B” movement

Discussion of some strategy and game theory from the superb book “The Strategy of Conflict” by Thomas Schelling

Differences between threats and promises in strategy and negotiation

Establishing credibility through strategic failure

In an abduction scenario, what game theory says you should do to convince your captor that you won’t go to the police if he releases you

The strategic use of perceived instability or irrationality to achieve your objectives

Similarities between the 4B Movement and MGTOW (men going their own way)

The cultural shift stigmatizing tobacco while normalizing marijuana

Book recommendations

Anti-natalism (believing it’s wrong to have children) correlates with the Dark Triad personality traits (narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism). I suggest the possibility that anti-natalism is an a unconscious reproductive interference strategy (although modern dynamics complicate this hypothesis)

Answering questions from livestream viewers

A few thoughts that occurred during the Q&A portion of this livestream:

4B frames itself as politically motivated. Still, 45% of women who participated in the recent election voted for Trump, and roughly 45% of men voted for Harris. If the goal is to punish Trump voters, you'd expect 4B to be a gender-neutral movement aimed at withholding sex and romance from all Trump supporters.

Instead, it's a group of women focused on punishing men specifically. This makes it seem less like a political statement and more like a way to inflict punishment on men under the guise of radical political action.

There are similarities between the 4B movement and the MGTOW movement. MGTOW, or "Men Going Their Own Way," believe women aren't worth the emotional, financial, or personal investment and advocate for men to "go their own way," avoiding relationships with women entirely.

The 4B movement seems to be a mirror image of that. Though MGTOW, as I understand it, is meant to be permanent. It promotes a monastic lifestyle where men disengage entirely from women, and the act of withdrawal itself is the end goal. The 4B movement, on the other hand, has a specific political aim. It encourages withholding sex as a means to achieve that political end. While both movements are rooted in frustration with the opposite sex, MGTOW's withdrawal is the goal, while 4B uses withdrawal as a tactic.

I suspect many women in this movement may not like men much in general. Similar to how men in MGTOW say it's about independence or whatever but really they just don't like women. The political framing might just be a convenient way to express these sentiments publicly without looking romantically bitter.

