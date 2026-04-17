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Mr Black Fox's avatar
Mr Black Fox
7hEdited

Documentary that won’t be made any time soon: normal people who like being married and enjoy raising their own children.

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Cassandra anonymous's avatar
Cassandra anonymous
7h

Next documentary needed—the women who love the men of the manosphere

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