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Gordon R. Durand's avatar
Gordon R. Durand
10h

Have you read Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization by Edward Slingerland?

It's less about the problems dirinking causes than about the problems drinking solves.

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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
12h

Young men that see drinking alcohol as morally wrong is a fine bit of evidence supporting Helen Andrew's thesis The Great Feminization. The moral judgement of young men has been influenced by the same feminist Karen impulses that see humanity as children they must control, and through their dominance of the education system and their power on social media, they have passed this cult like moral judgement onto millions of young men that have lost their actual understanding of what is required to be real men. These are what I call MBM (Man Bun Males)... they are a really under-developed adult-age male children.

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