Voting Trends, Cage Fights, Status Games, and More

Here is a recording of my recent livestream.

Topics covered:

My recent Boston Globe essay on Trump’s growing appeal among nonwhite working-class voters

My thoughts on who would win a cage fight: Trump or Putin

What I learned in the military

Sex differences in personality and voting

Louise Perry’s hypothesis that women are more influenced by their male partners' political preferences than vice versa

Differences in moral character between young adults vs. older adults

Thoughts on the differences between growing up with siblings vs. being an only child

Whether it’s better for a child to grow up in a high-conflict household with married parents versus amicably divorced households with separated parents

My thoughts on same-sex couples raising children

Whether RFK Jr., had he been the Democratic nominee instead of Harris, would have defeated Trump in the recent election

Which personality traits are most malleable throughout the lifespan

The social-psychological human motives of agency (getting ahead; achievement) vs. communion (getting along; sense of belonging)