Voting Trends, Cage Fights, Status Games, and More

Here is a recording of my recent livestream.
Topics covered:
My recent Boston Globe essay on Trump’s growing appeal among nonwhite working-class voters
My thoughts on who would win a cage fight: Trump or Putin
What I learned in the military
Sex differences in personality and voting
Louise Perry’s hypothesis that women are more influenced by their male partners' political preferences than vice versa
Differences in moral character between young adults vs. older adults
Thoughts on the differences between growing up with siblings vs. being an only child
Whether it’s better for a child to grow up in a high-conflict household with married parents versus amicably divorced households with separated parents
My thoughts on same-sex couples raising children
Whether RFK Jr., had he been the Democratic nominee instead of Harris, would have defeated Trump in the recent election
Which personality traits are most malleable throughout the lifespan
The social-psychological human motives of agency (getting ahead; achievement) vs. communion (getting along; sense of belonging)
Status incentives vs. material incentives with regard to fertility rates
All subscribers (both free and paid) were able to watch it live, but only paid subscribers have access to the full recording above.
