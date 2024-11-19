Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Voting Trends, Cage Fights, Status Games, and More

Dr. Rob Henderson - Livestream (Nov 15, 2024)
Rob Henderson
Nov 19, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Here is a recording of my recent livestream.

Topics covered:

  • My recent Boston Globe essay on Trump’s growing appeal among nonwhite working-class voters

  • My thoughts on who would win a cage fight: Trump or Putin

  • What I learned in the military 

  • Sex differences in personality and voting

  • Louise Perry’s hypothesis that women are more influenced by their male partners' political preferences than vice versa

  • Differences in moral character between young adults vs. older adults

  • Thoughts on the differences between growing up with siblings vs. being an only child

  • Whether it’s better for a child to grow up in a high-conflict household with married parents versus amicably divorced households with separated parents

  • My thoughts on same-sex couples raising children

  • Whether RFK Jr., had he been the Democratic nominee instead of Harris, would have defeated Trump in the recent election

  • Which personality traits are most malleable throughout the lifespan

  • The social-psychological human motives of agency (getting ahead; achievement) vs. communion (getting along; sense of belonging)

  • Status incentives vs. material incentives with regard to fertility rates

All subscribers (both free and paid) were able to watch it live, but only paid subscribers have access to the full recording above.

Join me for my next stream in the app. Download it here to get a notification any time I’m live.

Get more from Rob Henderson in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

Rob Henderson's Newsletter
Rob Henderson's Newsletter
Authors
Rob Henderson
Recent Posts
The Penguin Review
  Rob Henderson and Richard Hanania
Dr. Rob Henderson livestream AMA - Nov 4, 2024
  Rob Henderson
AMA with Rob Henderson and Richard Hanania (Oct 29, 2024)
  Rob Henderson and Richard Hanania
Dr. Rob Henderson livestream AMA - Oct 12, 2024
  Rob Henderson
AMA with Rob Henderson and Richard Hanania (Sept 24, 2024)
  Rob Henderson and Richard Hanania