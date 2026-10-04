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Chuck Pezeshki's avatar
Chuck Pezeshki
12h

Great piece. One of the things I've seen, though, is a re-definition of kindness. Which then will very likely lead to regulations about it, and persecution in the name of social order. Lots of folks running around saying "be kind" rarely are. It becomes another behavioral blanket enforcement process.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
11hEdited

My parents are Polish and I ended up living in Poland for a few years. It was 8 years after the fall of communism.

If you were applying to university during the communist era, you would get bonus points on your admission exam that rewarded your “social origin” and/or what your parents did (eg were military). They would also reserve a percentage of spots for the preferred classes (these were groups that were historically marginalized, like farmers). Sound familiar?

Within a couple of generations Poland’s top institutions were full of incompetent, resentful people. As in the article, they also enjoyed special privileges that were not extended to the common citizen, and instead flaunted.

A similar approach was applied when allocating housing and cars - both were in short supply.

Many people had money, but there was nothing to buy, so it was effectively worthless.

Communism promised “beauty” as they were not focused on money like greedy capitalists. When I was living there, there was a lot of ugly and a lot of environmental disregard. When I visited this past spring, things are much different. It’s the “greedy capitalists” that introduced new, interesting architecture, art and cleaned up the environment.

They promised equality, but what they delivered was a hierarchy that was reorganized. The loyal party members were at the top, the intellectuals were executed (Katin massacre). Being “special” was disincentivized. “Everyone” earned the same salary… so nobody bothered to distinguish themselves. Many just drank. There was a rhyme in Polish, translated: “Whether you stand or whether you lie down, two thousand is owed to you.”

It took 30 years for Poland to recover from the damage caused by communism on the Polish psyche. Prior to that, it took 40 years of struggle to liberate itself from Communism.

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