Why I’m Making These Livestreams a Regular Thing

Topics include:

Launching Rob Henderson’s Office Hours. The future of these livestreams—why I’m making them more regular, what you can expect, and how we’ll keep the conversations interesting. I’ll be doing these regularly—you’ll hear what to expect going forward. Substack changed my life. Five years ago, I had no idea I’d be making a living writing a newsletter—now it’s my main focus.

Why I moved to New York—what drew me here, why it feels like a fresh start, and what I’ve learned so far.

The hidden class divide no one talks about—why some people instinctively challenge rules while others accept them without question.

The illusion of cultural stagnation—why constant reboots, remakes, and nostalgia-driven entertainment isn’t as bad as people think.

Inside the ARC conference. The best and worst parts, the networking games people play, and what really goes on at these events.

Why good habits matter more than big plans. I never mapped out my life in advance—here’s what actually worked for me.

Why I don’t set out to make long-term plans. The best opportunities come from showing up every day and doing good work—not from trying to map out the next decade.