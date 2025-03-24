Chekhov's Blender: Sex, Lies, and Protein Shakes

Today I spoke with

about the first 6 episodes of

.

The White Lotus

Some topics we cover:

Why middle-aged women partying in Thailand is more interesting than watching middle-aged men do the same thing. An equivalent trio of 3 successful 45 year old men would simply buy the experience they wanted; but even rich and successful women still seek to be courted and desired.

In an intriguing reversal, Lochlan, not Saxon, is the true predator in the show’s strange sibling-power dynamic.

We talk about Lochlan possibly faking being blackout drunk—was he scheming all along? I explain how the series cleverly flips expectations around “toxic masculinity” and subverts who we think holds the power.

We discuss how White Lotus uses ambiguity and plausible deniability to keep the audience guessing about intent and consent. Exploring the deeper themes of shame, guilt, and sibling rivalry—and how they play out through sexual power plays.

I share how this whole arc reminded me of a wild Dan Savage column that also involved strategic intoxication and manipulation.

Did the Buddhist monk convince Tim to kill himself? “You cannot outrun pain.”

Breaking down Jacqueline’s power play and why it hit Laurie so hard—this was about more than just sleeping with Laurie’s romantic interest.

There’s a subtle but hilarious scene where Gaitok walks right past Tim and Victoria after stealing the gun, and they don't even clock him. Gaitok was so paranoid that they would catch him but he was just another Thai hotel worker to them, completely invisible.

We go deep into that wild monologue from Frank (Sam Rockwell’s character) about wanting to be an Asian girl. Richard and I did some homework and read chapter 9 of psychologist J. Michael Bailey’s book about homosexuality and transsexuals. You can read it here.

Explaining the concept of autogynephilia (men who are sexually aroused at the thought of dressing in women’s clothes and being a woman) —what it is, where the theory came from, and how White Lotus snuck it into this season in a way most viewers missed.

We dive into the difference between "I have a female soul" and "I'm just a narcissistic man who wants to have sex with myself." One is socially acceptable. The other is probably true more often than people want to admit. There's a weird racial twist to Frank’s identity fantasy that makes it even more psychologically fascinating.

I accept that autogynephilia is more nature than nurture, but ask some questions about how it’s possible that men could be “innately” sexually aroused by relatively modern inventions (e.g., bras, high heels, etc.). I pose a thought experiment: what would an autogynephile look like if they were raised in a totally different culture with different beauty standards?

We talk about Dr. Ben Carson’s infamous claim that being gay is a choice, citing prison as an example—and why, actually, he may have been onto something more than people gave him credit for.

We talk about the growing tension with all the guns floating around—Rick has one, Gaitok has one, Valentin’s crew probably does too. There’s no way this ends peacefully.

I suggest the plausibility of a White Lotus “Chekhov’s Blender” moment—Saxon’s constant protein shakes might actually mask the sound of a gunshot in the final episode.